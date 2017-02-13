Randy Bachman featured on new version of Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”

Credit: Mike HoughRandy Bachman makes a guest appearance on the upcoming album by award-winning Canadian blues guitarist Steve Strongman, No Time Like Now, which will be released on March 10. Bachman lends his guitar talents to a new rendition of his chart-topping 1974 Bachman-Turner Overdrive classic “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.

Randy, who wrote the song, plays the second guitar solo that’s heard on Strongman’s cover version. Steve’s 2012 album A Natural Fact won a 2013 Juno Award — Canada’s equivalent of the Grammy — for Blues Recording of the Year.

Bachman’s most recent album, Heavy Blues, …read more