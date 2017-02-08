Rare Beatles Concert Footage from 1964 Being Sold at UK Memorabilia Auction

Courtesy of Omega AuctionsPreviously unseen footage of The Beatles performing in Montreal during the band’s first North American tour in 1964 will go up for bid in the U.K. as part of a March 18 memorabilia sale hosted by Omega Auctions.

According to OmegaAuctions.co.uk, the 8-millimeter film was shot at the Fab Four’s September 8, 1964, show by the father of a member of The Four Frenchmen, a Canadian group that was one of the support acts at the concert.

The 10-minute film, which is the only known footage from the event, was discovered recently …read more