Rarely seen Prince concert film “Sign o’ the Times” to air on Showtime next month

Purple Films Company/SHOWTIMEThe rarely seen Prince concert movie Sign o’ the Times will get its first U.S. television screening in more than 10 years when its airs on Showtime next month.

The film, which was made to accompany the music legend’s 1987 double album of the same name, will premiere Saturday, September 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 84-minute flick includes performances shot at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios in Minnesota, as well as footage from shows in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Among the songs featured are live renditions of the Sign o’ the Times title track, …read more