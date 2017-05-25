Rate of Alzheimer’s disease deaths jumped 54 pct. in 15 years, CDC finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The rate of deaths related to Alzheimer’s disease jumped by 54.5 percent over 15 years, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were 93,541 deaths related to Alzheimer’s disease in 2014, a rate of 25.4 deaths per 100,000 population, up from 44,536 deaths in 1999, a rate of 16.5 death per 100,000 people, according to the report.

The disease currently affects an estimated 5.5 million people in the U.S. but that number is expected to rise dramatically in people over the age of 65 to 13.8 million in 2050. The researchers …read more