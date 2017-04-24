Ray Davies talks about “slightly off-kilter” America

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesThough a quintessential Englishman, Ray Davies has plenty to say about the U.S.A.

The Kinks frontman and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer even titled his new album Americana, inspired by his 2013 autobiographical book of the same name.

Davies recorded with acclaimed alt-country band The Jayhawks, which required a little fine-tuning. Ray tells the BBC, “At first, they were trying to sound English in their backing vocals, but I deterred them from that…I picked them is because they just play the songs. They don’t embellish too much unless I ask them to, …read more


