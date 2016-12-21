Real-Life Dr. McDreamy Performs Life-Saving Brain Surgeries on Children in Peru

megaflopp/iStock/Thinkstock(LIMA, Peru) — An American neurosurgeon embarked on an extraordinary mission to conduct complex brain surgeries in a world away from the high-tech hospitals he’s accustomed to in the United States.

Nightline documented Dr. Rahul Jandial’s journey to Peru, where he and his partner, Dr. Mike Levy, the chief of neurosurgery at Children’s Hospital San Diego, performed surgeries on patients who otherwise wouldn’t have access to a world-class neurosurgeon. Jandial, who works at City of Hope, one of the premier cancer centers in Los Angeles, also trained Peruvian doctors on his techniques.

“It’s a world of difference,” Jandial said, comparing the hospital …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462