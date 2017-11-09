Real-life Iron Man breaks world record for fastest speed in a jet suit

(ABC News) ABC News’ James Longman tries on Richard Browning’s jet suit.(READING, England) — British inventor Richard Browning is a real-life Iron Man.

Recently, Browning, the man behind the 1,050-horsepower, jet-engine flying Gravity suit, set a new world record for the “fastest speed in a body controlled jet engine powered suit.”

He achieved a speed of 32.02 mph over a lake at Lagoona Park in Reading, England, according to Guinness World Records.

Browning told ABC News that in March 2016, he started tossing around an idea: “Could you approach the challenge of human flight in an entirely different way by augmenting the human …read more


