Recent David Bowie documentary “The Last Five Years” getting US premiere at DOC NYC festival

Jimmy King/Courtesy of HBODavid Bowie: The Last Five Years, a documentary that focuses on the final few years of the rock legend’s life, originally aired on U.K. television this past January. Now it’ll get its U.S. premiere on November 10 in New York City, during the DOC NYC festival.

The film profiles the prolific period leading up to Bowie’s death in January 2016, including the making of his final album, Blackstar, and the stage production he co-wrote, Lazarus.

The movie is a sequel to the 2013 documentary David Bowie: Five Years, both of which …read more