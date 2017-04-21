Record Store Day co-founder Michael Kurtz says the vinyl promotion has gone global

Courtesy of Record Store DayThe 10th anniversary edition of Record Store Day takes place this Saturday, April 22. The promotion, which has helped reignite interest in the vinyl format, has expanded to the point where it’s now considered a global event.

“Now it’s celebrated in every continent except for Antarctica,” Record Store Day co-founder Michael Kurtz tells ABC Radio. “Although we did get an email…from a science team that is stationed there saying, basically, ‘Look, we’re not a record store, but we want to let you know that we have a turntable here in Antarctica, …read more