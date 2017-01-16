“Reelin'” in Las Vegas: Steely Dan Schedules Sin City Residency in April

Credit: Danny ClinchIf you find yourself in Vegas this April, you may want to head over to the Opaline Theatre at The Venetian hotel and casino to check out Steely Dan. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have announced their first-ever Las Vegas residency, a nine-date run of shows dubbed Reelin’ in the Chips that’s scheduled for April 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29.

Singer/keyboardist Donald Fagen and guitarist Walter Becker will be accompanied by their longtime touring band, which includes guitarist Jon Herington, drummer Keith Carlock, bassist Freddie Washington, keyboardist Jim Beard, …read more


