Reelin’, rockin’ and dancin’! Watch first-ever official Chuck Berry video, “Big Boys”

Credit: Danny ClinchThe first-ever official Chuck Berry video premiered online Wednesday — a clip for “Big Boys,” the lead single from the late rock ‘n’ roll pioneer’s forthcoming album, Chuck.

Directed by Matt Bizer and Curtis Wayne Millard, the video pays homage to Berry’s late-1950s heyday by depicting a raucous high school dance. The clip focuses on a young boy who shows off his impressive dance moves alongside the older students at the bash, as a rock ‘n’ roll band led by a Berry lookalike rips through the rollicking “Big …read more