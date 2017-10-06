Regis and Joy Philbin discuss heart health and new partnership and campaign

Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Television legend Regis Philbin has been open about his health battles over the past two decades, having undergone an angioplasty in 1993 and triple bypass surgery in 2007.

He is not only continuing to share his stories after having retired from ABC’s “Live! with Regis and Kelly” in 2011, but is speaking out about a heart health issue that is important to him.

Philbin is partnering with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America and the Academy of Family Physicians Foundation in a new campaign called “Take Cholesterol To Heart,” encouraging people to speak openly about their …read more