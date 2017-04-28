Release date revealed for Prince ‘Purple Rain’ deluxe reissues

Warner Bros.We’ve finally got a release date for that massive Purple Rain reissue package we’ve been promised since last year.

Warner Bros. and Prince‘s own NPG records revealed Friday that the late music legend’s album masterpiece will be released June 23, with pre-orders beginning today. By the way, June 23 is just two days shy of June 25, 1984 album release date.

A lot’s been written already about the reissue. There are two packages: Purple Rain Deluxe includes two CDs — the original album, and a second CD of ” From the Vault & …read more


