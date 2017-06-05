Remastered soundtrack to 1967 British counterculture doc featuring Pink Floyd, Small Faces available now

Immediate RecordsA remastered version of the soundtrack to the 1967 British documentary Tonite Let’s All Make Love in London, which features songs by Pink Floyd and Small Faces, has just been released. The album is available on 180-gram vinyl, CD and digitally, while a limited number of copies of the vinyl edition of the record have been are pressed on pink vinyl.

Tonite Let’s All Make Love in London takes a kaleidoscopic look at the “Swinging” London scene during the “Summer of Love,” and features footage of music performances, protests, hippie gatherings …read more


