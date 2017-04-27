Remastered vinyl versions of three Peter Gabriel soundtrack albums due out in July

Real World RecordsThe third installment of Peter Gabriel‘s vinyl reissue campaign featuring multiple-LP, half-speed-remastered versions of albums from his back catalog will arrive on July 28.

The records being released as part of the campaign are three soundtrack albums: 1985’s Birdy, 1989’s Passion and 2002’s Long Walk Home.

Birdy, the soundtrack to the 1984 Alan Parker-directed film of the same name, includes several tracks that were based on pre-existing songs from Gabriel’s third and fourth studio albums. Peter co-produced the record with frequent U2 collaborator Daniel Lanois.

Passion was the soundtrack to director Martin Scorsese's controversial