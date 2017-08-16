Remembering the King: Elvis Presley died 40 years ago today

Steve Morley/RedfernsToday, August 16, marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, known the world over as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Presley was just 42 years old when he passed away at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, from a heart attack. It’s widely believed that prescription drug abuse was a factor in the singer’s death.

Presley, of course, was the first rock ‘n’ roll superstar, whose charisma, energetic music and good looks helped make him one of the most influential and recognizable cultural icons of the 20th century. His …read more


