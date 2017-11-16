Remixed version of recent Todd Rundgren song released as digital single; Todd kicks off solo tour Friday

Cleopatra RecordsTodd Rundgren‘s latest studio album, White Knight, features collaborations with an eclectic variety of musicians, including “I Got Your Back,” which finds the prolific rock veteran teaming up with modern funk/R&B artist Dam-Funk. Now, Dam-Funk has created a new version of the tune he’s dubbed a “Re-Freak,” as opposed to a remix, that features new vocals and heavier synth bass.

The track is available now on all major digital platforms and streaming services.

“Working with one of my heroes in music was a genuine pleasure,” Dam-Funk says of collaborating with Rundgren. “His progressive mind …read more