REO Speedwagon’s “Hi Infidelity” album certified Diamond for US sales of 10 million

Credit: Gary GershoffCongratulations to REO Speedwagon! Their 1980 album, Hi Infidelity, recently was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America for sales of 10 million in the U.S.

The band’s current lineup — Kevin Cronin, Neal Doughty, Bruce Hall, Dave Amato and Bryan Hitt — was presented with a special plaque in celebration of the honor last Thursday during a rooftop ceremony at Sony Music’s New York City headquarters. The event also was attended by the group’s manager, Tom Consolo, Hi Infidelity co-producer Kevin Beamish, former MTV VJ Mark Goodman, and executives from the RIAA …read more