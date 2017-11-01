REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin says band is “really proud” of newly reissued Christmas album

Credit: Randee St. NicholasA remastered edition of REO Speedwagon‘s 2009 album Not So Silent Night: Christmas with REO Speedwagon has just been released as a digital download. The new edition features several bonus tracks, including a new version of the group’s 2010 yuletide tune “I Believe in Santa Claus.”

Frontman Kevin Cronin tells ABC Radio that the band is “really proud” of the holiday collection, which he says is “more than just a Christmas album…it’s a real REO Speedwagon album.”

Cronin explains that the band “put a lot of time and energy …read more