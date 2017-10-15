Report: 26 million worldwide dying in pain without painkillers

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The U.S. may be suffering from an opioid epidemic, but worldwide nearly 26 million people are dying in pain because they can’t access affordable palliative care.

According to a new report in The Lancet, the solution could be an off-patent three cent morphine tablet – wildly available in the United States, but often difficult to come by and much more expensive overseas.

“The pain gap is a massive global health emergency which has been ignored, except in rich countries,” says Dr. Felicia Knaul, chair of The Lancet Commission and Professor at the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine at …read more