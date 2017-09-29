Report: Aerosmith canceled South American concerts because Steven Tyler suffered a seizure

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCAerosmith recently announced they were was canceling the final four dates of their Latin American tour leg because Steven Tyler had to deal with “unexpected medical issues.” Reportedly, that issue was a seizure.

The Boston Globe reports that, according to a source close to the band, the 69-year-old rocker suffered a seizure after his band’s concert Monday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The source didn’t give any more information about the incident.

Meanwhile, Steven’s girlfriend, Aimee Ann Preston, posted an Instagram message Thursday that reads, …read more