Report: All-Star Prince Tribute Planned for Grammys

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesLast year’s Grammy Awards featured a big tribute to David Bowie, who passed away a year ago this week. This year, Billboard reports, the telecast will be paying tribute to Prince, who died of an accidental drug overdose in April of 2016.

According to Billboard, The Weeknd, Rihanna and Bruno Mars have either been approached to be, or discussed as, participants. A source tells Billboard that behind the scenes, a deal is being worked out where the tribute would be followed by a TV commercial announcing that some of Prince’s songs are …read more