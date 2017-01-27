Report: Allman Brother Drummer Butch Trucks Committed Suicide

Taylor Hill/FilmMagicShocking details have emerged about the death of founding Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks, who according to police records obtained by The Miami Herald, committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a pistol. The documents report that Trucks’ wife, Melinda, was near the 69-year-old musician when the tragic incident occurred Tuesday at the couple’s condo in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Authorities told the paper that Trucks’ death was still under investigation, but that foul play was not suspected. Meanwhile, according to the transcript of a 911 call, officers were dispatched to the …read more