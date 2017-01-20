Report: Billy Joel Drops Price on His Beachfront Florida Mansion

Myrna SuarezIn the market for a Florida beachfront mansion previously inhabited by Billy Joel? Well, you’re in luck…if you have millions of dollars to spare.

According to the New York Post, the Piano Man has dropped the price on his Manalapan, Florida, property by a million dollars, down to the low, low price of $18.5 million. The Mediterranean-style home has seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths, and features its own private dock.

The estate was purchased by Joel in 2014 and reportedly served as a place for him to relax and write music. He apparently owns …read more