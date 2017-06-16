Report: Bruce Springsteen planning intimate eight-week run at Broadway theater this fall

Credit: Danny Clinch“The Boss on Broadway” has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it, Bruce Springsteen fans? The New York Post reveals in an exclusive report the rock legend will be playing an eight-week engagement this fall at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City.

A theater source tells the newspaper that Springsteen’s Broadway run will likely begin in November and will feature five performances a week. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is expected to play a pared-down version of the shows he usually performs at large venues …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462