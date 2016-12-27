Report: George Michael Died Alone

ANT/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesFollowing George Michael‘s shocking death at age 53 on Christmas Day, a statement said that the star had died peacefully. But according to Michael’s boyfriend, he died alone.

Fadi Fawaz, who’d been with Michael since 2011, said he discovered the singer dead when he went over to his house on Sunday. He told the British paper The Telegraph, “We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don’t know what happened yet.”

