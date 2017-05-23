Report: Just one alcoholic drink a day increases breast cancer risk

Purestock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Drinking as few as one alcoholic beverage a day can increase your breast cancer risk, according to a new report released Tuesday by the American Institute for Cancer Research and the World Cancer Research Fund.

The good news is that the report also revealed a way to decrease the risk of breast cancer: vigorous exercise.

The study examined data on 12 million women and 260,000 cases of breast cancer from 119 studies to understand how certain lifestyle factors can affect breast cancer risk.

“With this comprehensive and up-to-date report the evidence is clear: Having a physically active lifestyle, maintaining a …read more