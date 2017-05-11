Report links painkillers to increased risk of heart attack

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A new report in the British Medical Journal appears to link commonly used painkillers to an increased risk of heart attack.

The painkillers that the team of researchers from Canada, Finland and Germany studied included naproxen, celebrex, ibuprofen, voltaren and rofecoxib, which are all classified as oral non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs. NSAIDs are available both with a prescription and over the counter.

Researchers examined over 450,000 cases of “myocardial infarction,” or heart attacks, from four databases in Canada, the United Kingdom and Finland. The group found that more than 60,000 of the patients they observed were taking NSAIDs …read more