Report: Madonna can’t keep her music out of biopic

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCMadonna has made it very clear that she’s not happy that a biopic about her early career, called Blond Ambition, is in the works. But one report claims that no matter how much she tries, she won’t be able to keep her iconic hits out of the film.

The New York Post reports that while Madonna wrote the dance floor anthems “Lucky Star” and “Everybody,” she didn’t write “Holiday,” “Crazy for You,” “Borderline,” “Like a Virgin,” “Material Girl” or “Dress You Up.” That means that she …read more


