Report: Millions of Americans served by untested or contaminated water systems

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Nearly one in four Americans’ drinking water comes from untested or contaminated systems, according to a report released Tuesday by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).

The environmental advocacy group said more than 18 million people were served by community water systems in 2015 that had violated basic lead and copper regulations, and nearly two million Americans lived in communities with water systems that had arsenic rule infractions.

“Our research shows that in 2015 alone, nearly 77 million people were served by more than 18,000 community water systems that violated at least one Safe Drinking Water Act …read more