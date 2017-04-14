Report: Phil Lesh part of lineup for 50th anniversary edition of the Monterey Pop festival

©2017 Monterey International Pop FestivalThe Monterey International Pop Festival, one of the first and most famous rock festivals of the 1960s, celebrates its 50th anniversary in June, and to mark the milestone, a new version of the star-studded extravaganza will be held at the site of the original event.

According to a just-launched official website, MontereyPopFestival50.com, the new festival will take place at California’s Monterey County Fairgrounds on June 16-18, the exact dates as the 1967 event.

The New York Times reports that founding Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, whose old …read more


