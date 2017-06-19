Report: Roger Daltrey taking part in all-star charity single to benefit London high-rise fire victims

ABC/Richard CartwrightThe Who‘s Roger Daltrey is among the major British music stars Simon Cowell has assembled for a “We Are the World”-inspired charity song to help the victims of last week’s Grenfell Tower fire in London, U.K. tabloid The Sun reports.

According to the newspaper, the America’s Got Talent judge gathered the artists to record a version of the 1970 Simon & Garfunkel classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Other stars taking part in the recording include One Direction‘s Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams, James Blunt, Lily Allen, Leona Lewis, Emeli Sandé, and Rita Ora, …read more