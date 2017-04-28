Report: Stevie Nicks to appear on new Lana Del Rey album

Kristin Burns; Neil KrugFleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks will lend her talents to a song on the upcoming album by indie-pop diva Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life, Pitchfork reports. No more details about Nicks’ contribution to the album have been revealed.

Lust for Life also features a guest appearance by John Lennon and Yoko Ono‘s son Sean Lennon on a song titled “Tomorrow Never Came.” In addition, pop/R&B star The Weeknd is featured on Lust for Life‘s title track. The release date for Del Rey’s forthcoming album hasn’t been announced yet.

Nicks recently wrapped up a U.S. …read more