Report: The Who in talks to replace Elton John in Las Vegas after Elton’s residency ends in May

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicElton John recently announced that he’ll be ending his years-long Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in May of 2018. Now comes word that another British music legend may be replacing Elton at the venue.

U.K. tabloid The Mirror claims that The Who’s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are in negotiations to play a series of engagements at The Colosseum stretching more than two years.

A “Las Vegas insider” tells the newspaper, “Elton is leaving, so the promoters and resort wanted to bring in an act of …read more