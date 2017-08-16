Report: U2 planning to release new album, “Songs of Experience,” on December 1 — World AIDS Day

ABC/Randy HolmesU2‘s long-awaited album, Songs of Experience, apparently will arrive just in time for the holidays, if The Irish Sun is to be believed. According to the newspaper, the album will be released on December 1 to coincide with World AIDS Day and in conjunction with the Project Red campaign Bono founded to raise money to support the fight against the disease.

The Irish Sun also reports Songs of Experience‘s first single will be “You’re the Best Thing About Me,” which will be released to radio stations on September 8.

Irish radio disc jockey Dave Fanning, …read more