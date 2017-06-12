Republican senators float alternatives to comprehensive Obamacare replacement bill

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republicans continue to hammer away at a comprehensive package to replace the Affordable Care Act, but some of their colleagues are already looking beyond that bill, publicly suggesting other ways to at least score some points on an Obamacare replacement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said last week that he was looking to bringing a proposal to the Senate floor “in the near future,” likely before the July 4 congressional recess. But just because Senate Republicans come up with a bill doesn’t mean they have the 50 votes needed to pass it (with Vice President Mike Pence …read more


