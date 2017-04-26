Researchers find caterpillars that can chew and breakdown plastic

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Since plastic was invented, figuring out how to get rid of the stuff quickly without further harming the environment has been a puzzle. This week, researchers found one unlikely but possible solution: caterpillars.

Specifically, a type of caterpillar called a Galleria mellonella or “wax worm” which as been found to be able to breakdown common plastic material, according to a study published Tuesday in the Current Biology journal. The “wax worms” turn into greater wax moth or honeycomb moth, which often eat honeycombs by breaking down the wax structure.

"We have found that the larva of a common insect,