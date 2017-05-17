Resources for parents, loved ones wanting to break extreme electronics usage habits

diego_cervo/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Following our year-long ABC News “20/20” report on American families dealing with the devastating effects of excessive use of technology, we wanted to provide our viewers with

resources for more information, support and how to help others.

–American Psychological Association has a column, titled “Children and electronic media: How much is too much?” HERE.

–The American Academy of Pediatrics offers an online tool to help parents think about media, create goals and rules that are in line with their family’s values HERE.

–The Electronic Software Association (ESA) established the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), which …read more