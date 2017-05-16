Rethinking steroid shots for treating knee pain

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association questions the benefits of a widely accepted injection (meant to reduce inflammation) by looking at 140 people with arthritis of the knee.

They were randomly assigned to get either steroid shots or placebo shots of saline instead, every 12 weeks, for two years. The providers administering the shots didn’t even know whether the shot contained steroids or saline.

To evaluate effects on the knee cartilage, researchers gave participants a yearly MRI and checked them every three months using an arthritis index. After two years, those who …read more