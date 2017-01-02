Retired Marine Who Underwent Double Arm Transplant Wiggles Fingers

John Peck’s Journey(NEW YORK) — A retired U.S. Marine who became a quadruple amputee after being wounded in combat and last year had a double transplant celebrated the new year a little early by wiggling his fingers to show his progress.

A new video posted on Dec. 28 captures the moment when Sgt. John Peck, 31, was able to move his fingers by slightly bending them. Peck said he enjoyed exhibiting more control of his new limbs.

“It was great,” Peck told ABC News Monday. “I started doing happy tears because I realized I’m one step closer to becoming a …read more