Reworked version of George Michael song “Fantasy” released in advance of “Listen Without Prejudice” reissue

Legacy RecordingsAn updated version of “Fantasy,” a song that the late George Michael had intended to include on his 1990 album, Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, was released as a single on Tuesday.

Last year, Michael — who died on Christmas Day 2016 — had asked acclaimed funk producer/guitarist Nile Rodgers to rework the track for use as the lead single of a planned Listen Without Prejudice reissue, which is now scheduled to be released on October 20.

The Listen Without Prejudice reissue will come packaged with a recording of Michael’s 1996 MTV Unplugged performance, which was recorded …read more