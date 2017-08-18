Richard Simmons argues tabloids knowingly published false information

Denise Truscello/WireImage via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — In the latest legal wrangling over the defamation suit Richard Simmons filed against National Enquirer, Radar Online and their parent company American Media, the alleged source behind the reports that Simmons was transitioning genders said in a signed declaration filed Thursday that he never told reporters the fitness guru was becoming a woman.

Simmons filed a lawsuit in May over stories claiming that the fitness icon is transitioning from male to female, according to court documents.

The media reports that alleged Simmons was changing genders used Mauro Oliveira, Simmons’ former masseuse, as their source. Oliveira …read more


