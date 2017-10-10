Richie Sambora says “of course” he’d perform with Bon Jovi if band is inducted into Hall of Fame

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of FameBon Jovi is among 19 artists who’ve been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. Longtime Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora left the band in 2013, but would he be open to performing with the group at the ceremony if they’re chosen for the honor?

“Of course, why not?” he tells Billboard. “There’s not a lot of malice there, you know. I mean…it was just time for me to leave at that point. So yeah, of course.”

While Bon Jovi was previously …read more


