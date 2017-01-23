Rick Springfield to Host 2018 80s Cruise; Lineup Also Features Mike + the Mechanics, Lou Gramm & More

Credit: Jay GilbertRick Springfield will host and headline the 2018 edition of The 80s Cruise, which takes place in March of next year. The Australian pop-rocker will become the first music star to serve as emcee of the seagoing festival, which also will feature Mike + the Mechanics, original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm, Loverboy, The Tubes, Thomas Dolby, ex-Katrina & the Waves singer Katrina Leskanich and Tommy Tutone.

The 2018 80s Cruise will embark from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 17 and will visit Nassau in the Bahamas; St. Thomas; Tortola in the British Virgin