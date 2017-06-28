Ringo plans Peace and Love salute for 77th birthday on July 7

Scott Robert RitchieRingo Starr is inviting all his friends and fans to join in his annual Peace and Love birthday celebration.

The ex-Beatle will take part in a special public event next Friday, July 7, his 77th birthday, at noon PT at the famed Capitol Records Tower building in Hollywood, California.

The gathering will include appearances by Ringo’s brother-in-law Joe Walsh, as well as Edgar Winter, Eric Burdon, Don Was, drummers Jim Keltner and Matt Sorum, and Nils Lofgren.

Celebrities such as David Lynch, Richard Lewis, Howie Mandell, Jeremy Piven and Ed Begley, Jr., will also be on hand for the event, which …read more