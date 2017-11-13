Ringo Starr asking for a little help from his fans to create video for “Give More Love”

Credit: Rob ShanahanRingo Starr is known for constantly sharing his message of “peace and love” with the world, and he’s hoping fans will now help him “Give More Love.”

The former Beatles drummer has launched a contest asking fans to submit a short video clip or a still photo depicting peace, love and kindness, for possible use in an official video for the title track to his latest album, Give More Love.

You can submit your photo or video via Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #GiveMoreLoveContest. In a video posted on his <a class="colorbox" …read more