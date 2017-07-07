Ringo Starr celebrating 77th birthday today with celeb-filled “Peace and Love” gathering in L.A.

Credit: Scott Robert RitchieEverything’s coming up sevens for Ringo Starr today, July 7. The former Beatles drummer turns 77 today and, as has become an annual tradition, the rock legend will lead fans in a “Peace and Love” cheer in honor of his birthday at noon local time in front of the Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles.

Starr will be joined by a variety of famous friends and collaborators at the event, which is open to the public. Among the many notable musicians expected to attend are Ringo’s brother-n-law, Joe Walsh, The Animals …read more


