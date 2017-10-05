Ringo Starr dedicating first show of All Starr Band’s Las Vegas residency to mass shooting victims

Credit: Scott Robert RitchieWith Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band set to launch a new U.S. tour next week with a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the ex-Beatles drummer has announced plans to pay tribute to the victims of the recent mass shooting in the city. Starr has dedicated the group’s first Vegas show, which takes place October 13, to the shooting victims, and also will make a donation to them from his Lotus Foundation charity.

Ringo and the All Starr Band will play a total of eight shows at Planet …read more


