Ringo Starr donates $100,000 to charity for Las Vegas shooting victims; pays tribute to Tom Petty

Erik Kabik/Kabik Photo GroupThis past Friday, Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band kicked off an eight-show Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and the ex-Beatles drummer dedicated the show to the victims of the recent horrific mass shooting that took place in the city. He also made a personal donation the day before.

On Thursday, Starr and wife Barbara Bach donated $100,000 via their Lotus Foundation charity to the Nevada Resort Association’s just-launched Vegas Strong Fund, which supports the shooting victims and their families.

