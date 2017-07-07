Ringo Starr marks 77th birthday with new album announcement

UMeIt’s 7/7 and it’s Ringo Starr’s 77th birthday. In honor of the occasion, the former Beatles drummer has announced details of his new album.

The disc, Ringo’s 19th solo project, is called Give More Love and it’ll be out September 15. A vinyl version hits stores September 22.

The 10-track project features collaborations with Ringo’s old bandmate Paul McCartney, his brother-in-law Joe Walsh and a slew of other artists including Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton, Timothy B. Schmit, Richard Page of Mr. Mister, Dave Stewart, and more.

Give More Love also features four bonus tracks, one of which, “Back Off …read more


